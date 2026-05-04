Swedru All Blacks daze Vision FC

Swedru All Blacks produced a dramatic late victory to boost their survival hopes by edging Vision FC 2-1 in an absorbing Premier League match on Saturday at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

After a tightly contested first half, Vision FC broke the deadlock in the 50th minute through Faruk Mohammed, sparking hopes among the home fans of a crucial result in their fight against relegation.

However, the visitors responded with resilience, and Rudolf Mensah restored parity with a well-taken equaliser to swing momentum back in favour of the Agona Swedru side.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw, late drama unfolded. Zayat Bubakari kept his composure to convert from the penalty spot in the 89th minute, giving All Blacks a vital lead at a critical stage of the contest.

There was still time for more twists. Deep into stoppage time, Vision FC were awarded a penalty that could have salvaged a point, but Alidu Mohammed failed to convert, missing a golden opportunity to rescue his side in the dying moments.

At the Swedru Sports Stadium on Friday, Augustine Okrah delivered a vintage performance, scoring twice to inspire Bechem United FC to a commanding 3-1 victory over already-relegated Eleven Wonders FC.

The experienced forward wasted no time making his mark, finding the back of the net just two minutes into the contest to hand Bechem an early advantage. Okrah struck again deep into first-half stoppage time, doubling his tally and giving the visitors a deserved 2-0 cushion heading into the break.

Despite their relegation status, Eleven Wonders managed to pull one back in the 66th minute, briefly igniting hopes of a comeback.

But Bechem United responded with urgency and composure. Just three minutes later, Isaac Nyarko restored their two-goal lead, finishing off a clinical move to effectively put the game beyond doubt.

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