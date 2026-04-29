‘World Cup Soccer Fiesta’ airs today

The maiden edition of the ‘World Cup Soccer Fiesta’ show, produced by MOFA Productions, will be aired on GTV Sports+ today.

Subsequent editions would be aired on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:30pm.

Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, the Chief Executive of MOFA Productions, will be the host of the 15-part, 30 minutes sports documentary series that feature timeless archival footage of the history of the World Cup from 1930 to 2026.

According to him, the initial edition will focus on the early periods of the competition with special emphasis on top players like Guiseppe Meazah, Fritz Walter, Frank Beckenbauer and the incomparable Pele who mesmerised the global world of football with their skills.

Ferenc Puscas, the star of the 1954 World Cup, will be the ‘Legend of the Week’ this edition as ace the broadcaster leads the thrills from his ubiquitous researchers note book.

Subsequent editions would feature other great players including Egypt’s Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane of Senegal, Mohammed Kudus of Ghana; not leaving out fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who lit the modern game with their skills and finesse.

Viewers, he said, would also be thrilled by the fact file segments, team news and updates, travelog and fan zone while showing a compilation of the top 200 ‘Aben wo ha’ World Cup goals.

He urged viewers to share their experiences via the social media handles on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok and win excellent prizes by answering questions at the quiz segment.

The programme is supported by Hisense, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and Star Oil.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

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