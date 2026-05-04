Sports
Scores at a glance
Swedru Sports Stadium
Eleven Wonders 1-3 Bechem United
Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex
Vision FC 1-2 Swedru All Blacks
TnA Stadium
Medeama SC 2-0 Bibiani GoldStars
Tuba Astro Turf
Dreams FC 2-0 Asante Kotoko
Kwame Kyei Sports Complex
Nations FC 0-1 Hearts of Oak
Nana Agyemang Badu II Park
Aduana FC 0-0 Heart of Lions
Aliu Mahama Stadium
Karela United 2-1 Young Apostles
Nsenkyire Sports Arena
Samartex FC 3-1 Basake Holy Stars
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