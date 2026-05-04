Sports

Scores at a glance

May 4, 2026
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Swedru Sports Stadium

Eleven Wonders 1-3 Bechem United

Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex

Vision FC 1-2 Swedru All Blacks

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