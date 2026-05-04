Medeama stretch lead, Hearts stun Nations FC

Medeama SC produced an inspiring performance to defeat their closest followers, GoldStars, 2-0 in their Match Day 30 Ghana Premier League clash yesterday at the TnA Park, yesterday.

With the win fetched by Salim Adams’ brace, they opened a five-point gap with four matches to close the curtain on the competition.

Adams opened the scoring in the 20th minute from the spot and secured it with a beautifully taken free-kick outside the goal area.

The game was generally a closely contested one as the game moved from one end to the other with Medeama more cautious.

But they made good use of the opportunities that came their way.

With four games to go, they still face a daunting task, starting the final stretch with a game against struggling Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday.

Elsewhere at the Dr Kwame Kyei Stadium, Hearts of Oak closed the gap on GoldStars with a 1-0 victory over Nations FC.

Mawuli Wayo scored the only goal of the game which Hearts defended gallantly.

Nations earned a penalty in the 62nd minute but that chance to level the scores was wasted.

Meanwhile, Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s problems continued, suffering a 2-0 defeat in the hands of Dreams FC in their game played at the Tuba Astro Turf, near Kasoa.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q