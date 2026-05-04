Mobile money stakeholders celebrate May Day with sports activities

Key stakeholders in Ghana’s mobile money ecosystem hit the sports terrain in their numbers on Friday as they marked this year’s May Day celebration with sports activities to celebrate workers at the University of Ghana, Legon Campus.

The event was put together by MobileMoney Fintech Limited and the Mobile Money Advocacy Group Ghana (MoMAG) and was christened: ‘MoMAG Day Out.’

The event, which kicked off at 9 a.m., attracted key stakeholders in Ghana’s mobile money industry including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MobileMoney Limited, Mr Shaibu Haruna.

Though a day for sports and exercise, it provided the platform for networking, and team bonding.

Led by Mr Haruna, participants, grouped into teams such as MoMAG, MobileMoney LTD, Enterprise Insurance, and Alt Finance Solutions competed in good-natured rivalry in football gala, sack race, lime and spoon race, tug-of-war, draught, playing cards, ludo, and a special women’s football.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of MobileMoney Fintech LTD, Mr Shaibu Haruna, commended MoMAG for creating a platform that fosters unity and wellness among agents and partners.

“Our agents are the backbone of financial inclusion in Ghana. Days like this remind us that beyond transactions, we are a community. MobileMoney LTD remains committed to supporting their welfare, growth, and advocacy,” he said.

According to him, platforms like the ‘MOMAG Day Out’ underscores the company’s commitment to its agent network and ecosystem partners.

The President of MoMAG, Mr Agyeman, expressed gratitude to the CEO of MobileMoney LTD for his continuous support and participation in the games and called for more collaboration between the entities to grow the fintech industry.

He stated that the event was designed to promote relaxation, collaboration, and stronger ties between institutions driving digital finance in Ghana.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q