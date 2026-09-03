Kelvin Kenneth, appointed Events, Business Manager of Africa-Middle East Trade Investment Corporation

The Chief Executive Officer

(CEO) of Eventguide Africa, Kelvin Kenneth, has been appointed as the Events and Business Manager of the Africa-Middle East Trade Investment Corporation, in a new role focused on strengthening business, investment and trade opportunities between Africa and the Middle East.

In his new capacity, Kelvin Kenneth will play a key role in connecting investors, businesses and industry stakeholders from both regions through strategic events, business networking platforms, investment forums and trade initiatives.

His mandate will include developing and promoting business and investment ideas that can create meaningful partnerships between African and Middle Eastern investors, while facilitating opportunities for companies and entrepreneurs to explore new markets.

The Africa-Middle East Trade Investment Corporation works to support investment opportunities across several key sectors, including gold and jewellery, shipping and yachts, automobiles, textiles, leather, construction, industrial machinery, automotive, real estate, tourism, media and entertainment, sports, healthcare and agriculture.

Through events and strategic business engagements, the corporation seeks to create platforms where investors can identify opportunities, build partnerships and explore projects with potential across both continents.

Speaking on his new role, Kelvin Kenneth is expected to leverage his experience in events, business development, marketing and industry networking to create platforms that connect the right people, ideas and investment opportunities.

The appointment marks another step in his professional journey and reflects the growing importance of events as a tool for driving trade, investment and international business partnerships.

With Africa and the Middle East continuing to explore new avenues for economic cooperation, Kelvin Kenneth’s new role is expected to contribute to creating stronger bridges between businesses and investors across the two regions.