GES condemns assault on teacher at Kade SHTS

The Ghana Education Service has condemned an attack on a teacher of Kade Senior High Technical School and assured that those involved will face full disciplinary action.

The incident, captured in a video circulating on social media, showed past students physically assaulting the teacher identified as Mr. Michael Quayson.

According to a preliminary report submitted to GES, the assault took place on 5 October 2025.

The students reportedly attacked the teacher after accusing him of being strict during the invigilation of the Christian Religious Studies WASSCE paper.

The case was not reported to the school nor the GES until the video surfaced online.

The GES described the act as unacceptable and an attack on the dignity of the teaching profession.

The service has taken over the matter and says investigations are ongoing.

It stressed that the students will be sanctioned in line with the law and GES regulations.

The GES assured teachers across the country of its support in maintaining discipline and protecting the integrity of examinations while urging students to respect authority.

