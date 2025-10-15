Ken Agyapong appoints Charles Bissue as campaign Administrator

Presidential hopeful Ken Ohene Agyapong has appointed Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue as Campaign Administrator to oversee and coordinate his campaign operations.

In a memorandum dated October 14, 2025, Agyapong said the appointment takes effect immediately and is aimed at strengthening coordination, discipline, and efficiency within the campaign structure.

Mr. Bissue will be responsible for ensuring effective communication among all directorates and teams, managing official correspondence, and handling reports and submissions meant for Agyapong’s attention.

He will also guide the flow of information and support timely decision-making across the campaign.

The directive further instructs that all external and internal campaign communications, including reports and documents intended for Agyapong, should now be routed through Mr. Bissue’s office.

Mr. Agyapong expressed confidence that the new arrangement will promote discipline, cohesion, and focus within the team as they work toward achieving their campaign goals.

By: Jacob Aggrey