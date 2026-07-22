Ken Ofori-Atta’s legal team influenced US court decision- Martin Kpebu

Legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has claimed that the legal team representing former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta played a major role in the recent decision by a United States court to grant him a Green Card.

Speaking in an interview at Joy prime on July 22, 2026, Mr. Kpebu argued that Ofori-Atta’s lawyers have strong political connections in the United States, particularly with President Donald Trump.

According to him, one of the lawyers, Johnny Ashcroft, is closely associated with President Trump, making the court’s decision unsurprising.

“Because Ken Ofori-Atta has powerful lawyers who are close to Donald Trump, it was expected that he would be granted a Green Card,” Mr. Kpebu said.

He described parts of the court’s judgment as “performative,” arguing that the judge went beyond the issues before the court by making comments on matters relating to the criminal allegations against the former minister.

Mr. Kpebu maintained that the court was not required to determine the criminal case and therefore should not have commented on it.

“The judge went too far. Nobody asked him to decide the criminal case. That was not his mandate,” he stated.

He further claimed that the US judicial system, like others around the world, is not free from political influence.

According to him, judges in the United States can also be perceived as partisan, depending on the administration that appointed them.

Mr. Kpebu said for that reason, he does not consider the judgment to be entirely credible.

“We understand that they also face issues of bias. When the judge was speaking, we could read between the lines. I do not think it is a credible judgment,” he added.

By: Jacob Aggrey