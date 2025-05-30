Kintampo College of Health to become University of Health, Agriculture and Life Sciences…Techiman to get Technical University – Pres Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama says plans are underway to convert the Kintampo College of Health into the University of Health, Agriculture and Life Sciences at Kintampo in the Bono East Region.

The proposed university would be a higher education institution with focus on health sciences including medical allied health and public health.

President Mahama disclosed this at Kintampo, on Thursday as part of his thank-you tour of the Bono East Region to show gratitude to the chiefs and people for his electoral victory last year.

He said the university would be dedicated to training healthcare professionals and conducting research in the areas of medicine, nursing, pharmacy, and public health.

President Mahama also stated that a technical university would be established in Techiman, noting that a site has been secured at Oforikrom in the Techiman Municipality for the commencement of the project.

The government, he noted, believes that technical education is essential for industrial growth and will help bridge the skills gap while creating employment opportunities for the country’s teeming youth.

He assured the people that he would not betray the faith they had in him and made a solemn promise to fulfill the commitments he made during the electioneering campaign.

“My visit today is not simply ceremonial; it is one of gratitude, reflection, and renewed commitment to duty. As my in-laws, your overwhelming support in the 2024 elections was deeply felt. You stood strongly behind me. You voted for the reset agenda, for truth, unity, and development. I return with the solemn promise that I will not betray your faith in me,” he stated.

President Mahama also said the Bono East Region was fairly represented in his government, with the appointment of several individuals from the region into key positions in his administration.

Ghana’s economy, he said, was rebounding, with the cedi appreciating against the dollar, thereby alleviating the economic hardship faced by the people. He commended the Ministry of Finance for their yeoman’s job.

“Today, our currency is stabilising, inflation is gradually declining, and investor confidence is growing—positively impacting the market prices of goods in general.”

President Mahama thanked the Ghana Private Road transport Union (GPRTU) for heeding calls to reduce transport fares.

On the nursing trainee allowance, the President said the government would commence payment of the allowances with retrospective effect from January 2025, indicating that the Ministry of Finance has made adequate provision in the budget.

He explained that the delay was due to the Ministry establishing a system to integrate allowance payments with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

The President added that the Cabinet has earmarked GH¢15 billion for road infrastructure under the “Big Push” initiative across the country.

He listed roads to be constructed in the Bono East Region, including Asuoya-Beredan, Offuman to Wenchi, Sunyani to Nkoranza, Techiman to Wenchi, Atebubu to Kajaji, Kintampo to Prang, Ejura to Atebubu, and Busunya to Atebubu, among others yet to be considered.

“We will construct outer ring roads in major cities, including a 54-kilometre outer ring road for Techiman, a key transit point for heavy-duty trucks on that highway,” he added.

Nana Owusu Sekyere II, President of the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, commended the government for launching the Feed Ghana Programme, which aims to promote sustainable food security, and the National Apprenticeship Programme to train the youth in employable skills.

He, however, appealed to the President to help address the growing criminal activities in the region, especially in Kwame-Danso, Prang, and other affected areas.

