Korle Bu seeks clarification from Mzbel over claims of patient death linked to bed shortage

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has called on Mzbel to provide more information regarding claims she made in a social media video that her relative died because there was no bed available at the hospital.

In a statement issued by its management, the hospital indicated that it had taken note of the circulating video and was treating the allegations with the seriousness they deserve.

According to the statement, management has made several attempts to contact Mzbel and her family to establish the facts surrounding the incident but has not yet been able to speak with them.

The hospital explained that it wants to determine whether the deceased was referred to Korle Bu and denied admission on arrival, or whether the patient had not yet been transferred to the facility and was asked to wait until a bed became available.

Management urged Mzbel to provide the necessary information to support investigations into the claims made in the video.

The statement also stressed that the hospital has been operating under a government directive that no public hospital should refuse emergency cases.

It noted that the directive, announced by President John Dramani Mahama during the 2026 State of the Nation Address, has been reinforced by the Ministry of Health.

According to the hospital, its board and management have acquired additional beds and other facilities to reduce the problem of bed shortages.

It added that all clinical and emergency departments have been reminded to provide emergency care in line with national policy.

The management stated that any deliberate refusal to treat an emergency patient would be considered a serious breach of hospital policy and would be thoroughly investigated.

The hospital encouraged patients and their relatives to use its official complaint channels, including its telephone lines, complaints portal and QR code system, to report concerns about healthcare services.

Management extended its condolences to the bereaved family and reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a fair, transparent and professional investigation into the matter.

By: Jacob Aggrey