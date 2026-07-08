Ghana-South Africa relations at lowest point over xenophobic attacks — Abu Jinapor

Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency , Samuel Abu Jinapor, has described Ghana’s bilateral relations with South Africa as being at their lowest level, blaming the situation on repeated xenophobic attacks against Ghanaians and other foreign nationals.

According to him, the continued attacks, which have led to the deaths of some people and the displacement of many others, have badly affected relations between the two countries.

Speaking on Joy News yesterday, he maintained that although the relationship has deteriorated, both governments can still work together to restore confidence and improve ties.

Mr. Abu Jinapor stressed that the South African government must take stronger action to address xenophobic violence and protect foreign nationals living in the country.

He argued that the government, led by Cyril Ramaphosa, has a responsibility to deal decisively with those behind the attacks.

He recalled that during previous incidents of xenophobic violence, President Ramaphosa sent an envoy to Ghana to apologise to the government and people of Ghana.

Mr. Abu Jinapor noted that the repeated attacks have become one too many and insisted that the South African authorities must take responsibility for preventing such incidents.

He backed the Ghanaian government’s firm position on the matter, stating that it should continue to demand decisive action from South Africa to stop what he described as barbaric acts by criminal groups.

He added that Ghana should continue to pursue the matter through diplomatic channels, including the African Union, to seek a lasting solution.

Mr. Abu Jinapor expressed the hope that once the situation improves, both countries can begin the process of restoring and strengthening their bilateral relations.

By: Jacob Aggrey