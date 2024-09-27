Kotoko, Hearts brace for tough away matches

The recent struggles of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak notwithstanding, they are still the centre of attraction for fans on match days.

With Matchday 4 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) starting tomorrow, expectation will remain the same; a situation that consistently build the pressure on them.

But clubs of their stature must develop that thick skin to withstand that pressure and turn it into factors to revive their fortunes.

Three matches have been cleared already but they are yet to show signs of taking over the reins of the competition.

Currently, Kotoko occupy sixth position with four points from two games with an outstanding game while Hearts boast of three points from a possible nine.

They face dicey away encounters this weekend that is like to test their readiness to deal with the challenge thrown at them by their competitors.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park, Asante Kotoko would play as guests of Berekum Chelsea on Sunday in a game the Porcupine Warriors aim to win at all cost to keep pace with the leaders.

Then at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, unbeaten Nations FC will oblige Hearts of Oak to a venue they are managing to turn into a waterloo for visitors.

These games represents major tests for the traditional clubs that seem to be losing that status faster than how fans see it.

For the Phobians especially, they need a win or a point from this game to clear the doubts in the minds of fans as to whether their first win of the season over Bechem United was a fluke or not.

That win may have come as a shock for many but it remains a defeat Bechem would want to forget about quickly and focus on beating Dreams FC when they clash at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

Giant slayers, Basake Holy Stars, are still basking in the glory of their opening day win over Hearts in Accra. On Sunday, they will attempt another feat when they engage Medeama SC at the CAM Park in a western derby.

Young Apostles will return to the Wenchi Sports Stadium to face Aduana Stars on Sunday just as Heart of Lions harbour high hopes of beating GoldStars FC at the Kpando Stadium on Sunday.

Legon Cities are winless in three games and sees the clash against Karela United at the University of Ghana Stadium as one to provide that result while Vision FC travel to Samreboi to face FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Accra Lions will host Nsoatreman FC at the University of Ghana Stadium tomorrow.

