Kotoko rout Dreams FC

Kwame Opoku delivered an impressive performance as Asante Kotoko dismantled Dreams FC 4-1 in their Ghana Premier League week 31 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupines struck first through Albert Amoah in the 15th minute before Opoku doubled their advantage, react­ing sharply to convert Dauda Saka’s cross five minutes before halftime.

Kotoko entered the break com­fortably ahead but were forced into a change as Amoah, nursing an injury, made way for Elvis Kyei Baffour. The substitution briefly disrupted their rhythm, allowing Dreams’ Jonathan Nemorden to reduce the deficit seven minutes after the restart.

The visitors’ hope was, however, short-lived as Opoku responded brilliantly just five minutes later with his second goal of the match and ninth of the campaign. Substitute Fer­nando then sealed the emphatic victory with a fourth goal in the 71st minute.

The result marked an emo­tional triumph for Kotoko manager, Abdulai Karim, against his former employers, extending his side’s unbeaten streak to four matches.

This crucial victory boosts Kotoko’s championship aspira­tions, moving them within just two points of league leaders, Bibiani Gold Stars, with three fixtures remaining.

For Dreams FC, the defeat ends their three-match unbeaten run, leaving the Still Believe lads ninth on the standings as the season approaches its climax

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI