Kumasi High Court to Rule on Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba’s Marriage Case

A Kumasi High Court will on Friday, November 28, 2025, deliver its ruling on the alleged civil marriage case between the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, also known as Daddy Lumba, and Mrs. Akosua Serwaah Fosu.

Her Ladyship Dorinda Smith Arthur, the presiding judge, announced this during the ongoing hearing of the case in Kumasi on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

So far, a total of five witnesses from all parties have testified, including three from the plaintiff, Mrs. Akosua Serwaa Fosu, one from the first defendant, Abusua Panin Kofi Owusu, and one from the second defendant, Priscilla Ofori.

The plaintiff’s counsel presented the original civil marriage certificate between the plaintiff and the deceased to the court, as requested. The certificate, along with other crucial documents, was admitted as evidence despite concerns about its authenticity raised by the defendants’ counsels.

During cross-examination of Mr. James Beniako Boateng, a Tax Analyst and witness for Ms. Ofori, he stated that to his knowledge, the late Daddy Lumba had ended his marriage with the plaintiff. He explained that during the marriage ceremony with the second defendant on April 10, 2010, Daddy Lumba told the family of Ms. Ofori that his marriage with the plaintiff had been dissolved.

“I was present at the marriage ceremony of the late Daddy Lumba and Priscilla Ofori when he was asked about his marriage with Akosua Serwaa. I was there to represent my wife, who is a sister to Priscilla Ofori,” Mr. Boateng testified. However, he noted that Daddy Lumba did not present any document proving the dissolution of his marriage with the plaintiff to the second defendant’s family.

Mr. Boateng also recounted that he met Ms. Ofori in 2006 when she was in her final year of secondary school. She later went to nursing school but dropped out in her second year at the request of the late Daddy Lumba. The deceased and Ms. Ofori had a four-year relationship before marriage and went on to have six children.

Following their marriage, Daddy Lumba stayed with Ms. Ofori at Tantara Hills in Accra before moving to their matrimonial home in East Legon in 2016. Mr. Boateng also recalled seeing the deceased in a wheelchair after spine surgery in 2013 but never bedridden as claimed by others.

Moreover, he mentioned that in 2018, when the plaintiff visited Ghana to perform her mother’s funeral rites, Ms. Ofori was asked by Daddy Lumba to prepare the Tantara Hills house for her reception—not as a maid but as his current wife.

GNA

