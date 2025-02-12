 Kumasi MPs visit fire-ravaged Suame Magazine

Five Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Kumasi Metropolis led by the MP for Bantama, Francis Asenso Boakye, have visited Suame Magazine, in the city, that recently suffered devastating fire outbreak.

The fire resulted in the destruction of several busi­nesses, loss of livelihoods, and significant economic setback for traders and artisans in the enclave, a key industrial and commercial hub.

The other MPs are John Darko, MP for Suame; Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, for Manhyia South; Vincent Assafuah, Tafo; and Mike Aidoo, MP for Oforikrom.

Speaking to journalists at Suame Magazine, Mr Asenso-Boakye expressed sympathy on behalf of the group, to the affected individuals, and assured them of their commitment to soliciting support for the victims, and fined a way of preventing future fire outbreak.

He emphasised the urgent need for periodic public education on fire safety and strict enforcement of fire prevention measures by city authorities.

Mr Asenso-Boakye called for proactive measures to safeguard lives and properties, saying “recent trag­edy at Suame Magazine is a wake-up call for all of us to abide by rules to prevent fire outbreaks.”

“As representatives of the people, we are commit­ted to working with the relevant authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur. Fire safety educa­tion and strict enforcement of regulations must be prioritised to protect businesses and livelihoods,” he indicated.

Mr Asenso-Boakye, who is the immediate past Minister of Roads and Highways, called on city authorities to enhance fire response infrastructure, including the provision of more fire hydrants and improved accessibility for fire services in major trading centres.”

Furthermore, the MPs pledged to collaborate with stakeholders to formulate policies to promote sustainable urban development, economic growth, and improved living conditions for the people of Kumasi.

“This initiative marks a new chapter in Kumasi’s development efforts, as the city’s MPs in a renewed and united effort to focus on a common goal to ensure progress, safety, and prosperity for the people we serve,” Mr Asenso-Boakye stated.

