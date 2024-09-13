Kuntunse murder case: Police pray for more time to complete investigations

The prosecution handling the case involving the Police Consta­ble accused of shooting a driver to death over transport fare at Satellite Kuntunse, near Amasa­man, has prayed for more time to complete investigations.

General Constable Smith Gyekyi is being charged with murder of Stanley Ahadzi.

Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Apewah Achana told the Adabraka District Court that investigations were under­way and prayed for more time, saying, “We are yet to complete investigations and forward the docket to the office of the At­torney General.”

The plea of Constable Gyekyi, 25, has been reserved by the court although he was represented by his counsel, Mr John Agbotey, in court.

The court presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye adjourned the case to September 24, and advised family members of the victim to exercise restraint as they pursued justice for their relative, Stanley Ahadzi, now deceased.

She told the family that the police would have to complete their investigations and for­ward the docket to the Attorney General for advice and a bill of indictment.

Ms Kwakye explained that af­ter the bill of indictment had been prepared, committal proceedings would be conducted.

She, therefore, urged the family to follow up on the matter and desist from peddling any falsehood.

The facts as read out in court are that on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at around 4am, the police received information that a male adult had been shot at the front­age of Koans Estate, at Satellite Kuntunse, near Amasaman.

Prosecution said when Deputy Superintendent of Police Adamu Muniru, Adjen Kotoku Crime Officer, and Assistant Superintendent of Police, the Night Monitoring Officer, and the case investigator, Leticia Asiedu, arrived at the scene, they discov­ered a 25-year-old adult, named, Stanley Ahadzi was dead and in a supine position with blood oozing from his head.

The prosecution stated that Constable Gyekyi, who was using his private car for commercial purposes, ‘picked’ Esther Owusua from Ablekuma Joma to Koans Estate, Kuntunse Satellite around 3am on the same day.

The court heard that while on their route, Owusua, a witness in the case, got lost and contacted Ahadzi (deceased), who agreed to meet them at the Koans Estate gate.

When Ahadzi arrived at the Koans Estate gate, a quarrel ensued between him and Constable Gyekyi over the fare that was charged, according to prosecution.

In the course of the argument, Constable Gyekyi be­came annoyed, pulled his sidearm, gave a warning shot and later shot Ahadzi to death, the court heard.

The accused reported himself to the Amasaman Divisional Police and he was detained.

Prosecution said Constable Gyekyi admit­ted the offence during investigations.

—GNA