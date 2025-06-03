Leadership must evolve to include diverse voices – Prof. Agyeman

The chairman of the Public Ser­vices Commission (PSC), Professor Victor Kwame Agyeman, has called for a transformative leadership to drive inclusivity and diversity of women in decision making process.

According to him, the inclu­sion of women into leadership roles played a crucial role in strengthening the growth of a transparent economy.

Speaking at the 4th Annual Leadership Conference of the Ghana Employers Association (GEA) on last Thursday in Accra, Prof. Agyeman stressed the importance of policy reforms and structural transformation in supporting inclusive leadership across both public and private sectors.

The conference, on the theme: ‘Leadership with Impact: Transformative Leadership for a Sustainable Future,’ convened more than 250 participants from the corporate, public, and civil society sectors.

The event provided a platform to explore gender equity, respon­sible governance, and resilience as key pillars for national develop­ment.

According to Prof. Agyeman, leadership must evolve to include diverse voices, especially women, to create a more transparent and effective economy.

“The inclusion of women in leadership roles is not just a moral imperative but a strategic necessity for economic growth and transpar­ency,” he stated.

“While the government has launched several employment and equity-focused initiatives, such as the 24-Hour Economy Policy, the National Employment Trust, and the ‘Edwumawura’ Programme, these efforts must be comple­mented by sustained investment in education and capacity building,” he added.

He also noted that these pro­grammes aim to absorb over 3,000 job seekers annually and bring Ghana’s unemployment rate below 5 per cent by 2030.

However, he cautioned that pol­icy alone was insufficient without concrete systemic action.

“Without investing in educa­tion and capacity-building, the gap in leadership representation will persist,” he warned.

As part of the event, 94 women graduated from the Female Future Ghana (FFG) programme, which equips women with the leadership skills necessary to compete for pivotal roles in society.

Prof. Agyeman encouraged the graduates to actively seek lead­ership positions and contribute meaningfully to national develop­ment.

The Second Vice President of the GEA, Mrs Victoria Hagar, on her part, emphasised the need for mentorship and institutional sup­port for women in leadership.

“Let us continue to support, mentor, foster diversity, and ensure a long-term impact through the empowerment of our women,” she urged.

“Women are the backbone of society, and their inclusion in public service will help promote fairness and equality across all sectors,” she added.

Furthermore, Ms Naana Winful Fynn, Regional Director for West Africa at Norfund, called on the FFG graduates to lead with purpose, courage, and humility.

She highlighted transformative leadership as essential to driving social and economic change.

“We are empowered to drive social and economic change. Let us lead with purpose, courage, and humility, embracing transforma­tive leadership to create a brighter future for our communities and beyond. Take the reins, inspire others, and together, let’s shape a more equitable and prosperous world,” she indicated.

