Leadership to deliver closing statements on 2026 Budget today

The Leadership of Parliament has informed all stakeholders that leaders from both sides of the House will deliver their official comments on the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy today, Thursday, November 27, 2025.

This final statement will mark the formal conclusion of the general debate on the Budget and provide strategic guidance for the next phase which includes committee-level scrutiny and sectoral implementation.

Over the past few weeks, Members of Parliament have engaged in extensive analysis, consultations, and constructive review of the Budget.

The Leadership’s concluding remarks will highlight key insights, priority areas across sectors, and the strategic direction envisioned for the 2026 fiscal year.

Stakeholders are encouraged to pay close attention to the address and prepare for subsequent internal briefings.