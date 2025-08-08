Let’s be intentional about green transformation of urban envt – Esther Cobbah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa) and Convener of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, Ms Esther A. N. Cobbah, said it is important for the country to be intentional about the green transformation of her urban environment.

Ms Cobbah, in a press state­ment issued by Stratcomm Africa and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday, noted that ensur­ing a green transformation of the country’s urban environment was key to addressing climate change and its negative impact.

She said this ahead of the 13th edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS), which was scheduled to take place Septem­ber 20–28 at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park this year.

“In the face of global chal­lenges with climate change, the transformation of our urban environment is not optional but an urgent necessity. This show that is not just an event: it remains a movement. One that recognises green spaces as essential to how we live, work, and thrive. We must be intentional about reclaiming our cities for both people and plants,” Ms Cobbah stated.

The event, which is a flagship programme of Stratcomm Africa, Ghana’s premier full-service Marketing Communication and Creative Agency, would be held under the theme: ‘Urban Places: Green Spaces.’

It would also feature daily ex­hibitions of horticulture, floricul­ture, and eco-friendly innovations, Green to Rich conferences to ex­plore green entrepreneurship and policy, masterclasses and demon­strations for practical learning and skill-building, children’s activities under the Little Green Fingers programme, and evening events.

The keynote speaker for the event would be the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Mr Charles Abani.

BY TIMES REPORTER