Let’s protect children from violence, abuse — Michael Danso

Ghanaian gospel artiste and writer, Michael Danso, has called for renewed national commitment to protecting children from violence and abuse. He said the rising impact of childhood trauma on individuals, families and communities makes it urgent for the country to intensify efforts to safeguard vulnerable children.

Mr Danso made the appeal on Saturday in Accra during the launch of his debut autobiography, “No More Tears in the Rain,” a 10-chapter memoir that chronicles his struggles, lessons and personal transformation. Addressing guests, he said the book reflects a journey of resilience, explaining that his own experiences with adversity shaped the writing process and strengthened his determination to inspire others.

He noted that the memoir marks the beginning of a new phase in his advocacy work. He revealed that he began writing the book while recovering from a domestic accident that left his right arm immobilised, adding that the setback reinforced his resolve to share a truthful story capable of motivating people facing similar challenges.

Mr Danso announced plans to establish the Life Divine Foundation to advance child welfare, literacy and media advocacy focused on ending violence against children, including molestation, bullying and harmful traditional practices. Citing the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and SDG 16.2, he stressed that protecting children is both a moral responsibility and an investment in the nation’s future.

He expressed gratitude to his family, friends and supporters, dedicating the book to all who have endured silent pain. Vice-Chancellor of Methodist University Ghana, Prof. William Baah-Boateng, described autobiographies as vital tools for preserving history and inspiring others, and commended Mr Danso for completing the memoir despite physical challenges.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q