“Let’s rally behind Solomon Asumadu for victory in Akwatia” – Sammi Awuku appeals to constituents

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has called on the people of Akwatia to unite and support Solomon Asumadu, the party’s parliamentary candidate for the upcoming by-election.

In a Facebook post, he described the moment the new candidate was selected as both solemn and hopeful, following the passing of the former member of parliament for the constituency, Ernest Yaw Kumi.

He stated that Solomon Asumadu, affectionately called “King Solomon,” had been selected to carry forward the vision and commitment to service of the late Kumi.

“I pray that wherever Ernest is, his spirit will guide and strengthen his brother to victory. May his legacy continue to inspire us, and may his gentle spirit guide King Solomon to victory and meaningful service” Mr. Awuku said.

He added that Akwatia was going through a difficult time, and now more than ever, the people needed unity, strength, and purpose to move forward.

He therefore urged constituents and party supporters to throw their full support behind Asumadu.

Background: Why the Akwatia By‑Election

The by‑election in Akwatia was triggered by the sudden death of Ernest Yaw Kumi, the NPP Member of Parliament who had won the seat in the December 2024 general elections.

He was sworn into office in January 2025 but tragically died on July 7, 2025, after a brief illness .

Under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, when an MP dies in office, the seat is declared vacant, and Parliament must notify the Electoral Commission within seven days.

A by‑election is then held within 30 days, provided the vacancy occurs more than three months before the next general election .

Solomon Kwame Asumadu was recently unanimously elected by the NPP’s Akwatia constituency executives to lead the party’s campaign in the by-election, continuing the legacy of the late Ernest Kumi

By Jacob Aggrey