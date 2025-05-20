 Let’s stretch a hand of support to Agnes Owusu

“This condition has turned my life upside down, and I am faced with the daunting task of raising funds for a surgery that could potentially save my life. I am reaching out to anyone who can offer to support, be it individuals or organisations.

I understand this is a lot to ask, but I am not just fighting for my life, I am fighting for the chance to continue pursuing my passion for journalism and mak­ing a difference in my commu­nity. I am hopeful that with the right medical care and support, I can overcome this challenge and emerge stronger.”

This is a chilling plea from the young and budding journal­ist, Agnes Owusu, who is on internship with our newspaper and a Level 400 student of the University of Media, Arts and Communication.

Neurosurgeons at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital diag­nosed young enterprising Ms Owusu of brain tumour and she had gone through a medical procedure to stabilise her condi­tion, awaiting resource mobilisa­tion in excess of GH¢160, 000 to cover the estimated cost of the surgery.

Neurosurgeon report says that due to raised intracranial pressure and difficulty, surgical access to the tumour, the option of diverting the cerebrospinal fluid-emergency shunting-to the abdomen was offered her as an emergency intervention, while preparation for definitive tumour management was on the way.

Ms Owusu had exhibited symptoms of headache, vom­iting, blurred vision, tiredness, neck heaviness and neck swelling.

The definitive management, according to the Neurosurgeon report requires micro surgical removal of the brain tumour with the aid of advanced neu­rosurgical equipment critical for precision, minimising surgical risks, and improving patient overall health.

Additionally, the disposable accessories for the surgery needs to be procured from independent suppliers, and the cost is not affordable to Agnes Owusu, hence our hands-stretch to you for your widow’s mite to save and restore her health.

Furthermore, the report anticipated that as the brain tumour continues to grow, her previous symptoms are likely to return and worsen, potentially accompanied by additional complications such as seizures, balance difficulties, paralysis and loss of consciousness.

The progression, according to the medical experts underscores the urgent need for surgical removal to prevent further neu­rological deterioration.

It is in the light of this, that we appeal to all to support this our worthy cause of resource mobilisation to raise the re­quired amount (in excess of GH¢160,000) to meet the cost of the surgery and rehabilita­tion.

The Ghanaian Times brings this medical condition of Ms Owusu to the front burner, as part of our broader effort to re-ignite national discourse on health financing in the country.

The World Health Assembly adopted resolution at its summit in 2005 for a sustainable health financing, universal coverage and social health insurance, urg­ing member countries including Ghana to ensure a sustainable health financing system.

In Ghana, we are faced with double burden of disease of both the Communicable Dis­eases (CDs) otherwise known as the infectious disease such as malaria, pneumonia and typhoid and the Non Communicable Disease(NCDs) including hypertension, diabetes, cancer, sickle cells, asthma.

The CDs are fast giving way to the NCDs as we move from developing country to a developed country that comes with changes in lifestyle and the NCDs are expensive and costly to manage.

The demographic transition from high birth and death rates to low birth and low death rates occasioned by advancement in medicine is in concomitant with epidemiological transition from CDs to NCDs which implies the more a country develops, the more it moves away from CDs to NCDs.

So, the MahamaCares ini­tiative is a laudable effort to support this transition. And we appeal to you to support our resource mobilisation drive to save Ms Owusu’s life.

The medical experts say no medication can dissolve brain tumour!!