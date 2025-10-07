Liebherr, NADeF offer scholarship to 3 science students

Liebherr, Newmont’s onsite contractor, in partnership with the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF), has awarded scholarships to three science students pursuing undergraduate programmes from its Ahafo Mines host communities. Each beneficiary student received GH¢15,000 to cover their bursaries for the remaining years of their studies.

The Liebherr/NADeF scholarship scheme, instituted 13 years ago, has so far supported 18 tertiary students from the Ahafo Mines host communities in the Ahafo Region.

The beneficiary students are Bezaleel Kwaku Mensah, studying Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Health and Allied Sciences; Simon Awuni, pursuing a Bachelor of Technology in Pharmacy Technicians at Sunyani Technical University; and Joseph Amofa, reading Doctor of Pharmacy at KNUST in the Ashanti Region.

Announcing the awardees at a short ceremony at Ntotroso on Friday, the NADeF Board Chairman, Professor Yaw Ofosu-Kusi, said the aim of the scholarship scheme was to support “motivated, highly-driven, and brilliant” undergraduate science students to overcome the financial challenges associated with their studies.

The initiative, he emphasised, reflected the commitment of both Liebherr and NADeF to nurturing talent and promoting excellence in the sciences within the Newmont Ahafo Mines area.

Prof. Ofosu-Kusi further announced that the number of students who had benefited from the scholarship scheme had increased from the initial one to three as Liebherr’s contributions expanded, expressing hope that more students would be considered in the long term.

The Vendor Held Stock Manager (VHS) of Liebherr-Ghana, Samuel Abban, in brief remarks, stated that his outfit felt obliged to support and assist the community in which they operated, adding that partnering NADeF over the years had been mutually beneficial in achieving their target goals.

According to him, the process of selecting qualified students had been transparent, and 18 students had benefited from the scholarship scheme since its inception. He urged the beneficiary students not to turn their backs on their community after their studies but to return and serve their people to justify the investment made in them.

The Executive Secretary of NADeF, Elizabeth Opoku-Darko, also encouraged the beneficiaries to study hard to prove that they truly merit the scholarship granted to them.

