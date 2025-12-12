Lionel Messi to unveil 70ft statue in India during three-city ‘GOAT Tour’

India is set to pay tribute to football legend Lionel Messi as he heads to the country for a three-day ‘GOAT Tour’ following his historic MLS Cup win with Inter Miami.

Messi, accompanied by teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, will unveil a 70ft statue of himself in Kolkata on Saturday. The statue, crafted over 27 days by a 45-member team, is part of a series of events celebrating the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Fans in Kolkata can explore the ‘Hola Messi’ fan zone, featuring a life-sized replica of Messi on a throne, a hall showcasing his trophies, and a recreation of his Miami home with mannequins of Messi and his family on a balcony.

“He would be surprised to see the arrangements made for him,” said Messi fan Shiladitya Banerjee. “He would be shocked to see how he is worshipped in Kolkata and across India. I am tearing up but these are happy tears.”

Messi, who has scored 787 goals in 963 club appearances, was previously honoured with a bronze statue in Buenos Aires in 2016. Barcelona is reportedly planning a statue at the Nou Camp, while long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled a statue at his museum in Funchal, Madeira, in 2014.

The tour will continue to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, providing fans across India the chance to celebrate one of football’s greatest players.

-BBC

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q



