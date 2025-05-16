Liverpool ready to trigger Frimpong release clause

Liverpool are ready to trigger the release clause of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as they close in on their first summer signing.

The 24-year-old, who can play across the right-hand side, is wanted by fellow Dutchman Arne Slot for next season’s campaign and talks towards a deal have progressed in recent days.

Frimpong’s release clause is understood to be in the region of 35m euros (£29.5m), with Liverpool expected to meet that figure.

If the Premier League champions can complete a swoop for the Netherlands international, it could help soften the blow of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to join Real Madrid after confirming his decision to leave Anfield when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Frimpong, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester City and played for Celtic, could replace the 26-year-old Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

He has made 53 appearances in all competitions for club and country this season and played an integral role in helping Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title in 2024.

Frimpong’s former club Celtic would be due a portion of any transfer fee Leverkusen receive, with some reports suggesting the sell-on fee negotiated when he left the club in 2021 could be as high as 30%.-BBC