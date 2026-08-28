Liverpool to face Tottenham in EFL Cup third round

Liverpool will take on Tottenham as the teams who compete in Europe enter in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United face Premier League opposition in Brighton, while holders Manchester City host Norwich.

Fleetwood, the only fourth-tier side left in the competition, host Sheffield United.

The nine Premier League teams that are playing in Europe – Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Sunderland – all enter the Carabao Cup in the third round.

To avoid clashes with the opening rounds of the Champions League and Europa League, matches will be played across the weeks commencing Monday, 7 and Monday, 14 September.

The final two places were scheduled to be decided last night between Chelsea versus Luton and Fulham versus AFC Wimbledon.

The draw in full

Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough

Manchester United v Brighton

Manchester City v Norwich

Sunderland v Hull

Ipswich v Arsenal

Coventry v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Lincoln

Liverpool v Tottenham

Chelsea or Luton v Leeds

Millwall v Newcastle

Fleetwood v Sheffield United

Everton v Wolves

Leyton Orient v Bradford

Reading v Brentford

Peterborough v Barnsley

West Ham v Fulham or AFC Wimbledon-BBC

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