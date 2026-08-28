Liverpool to face Tottenham in EFL Cup third round
Liverpool will take on Tottenham as the teams who compete in Europe enter in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Manchester United face Premier League opposition in Brighton, while holders Manchester City host Norwich.
Fleetwood, the only fourth-tier side left in the competition, host Sheffield United.
The nine Premier League teams that are playing in Europe – Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Sunderland – all enter the Carabao Cup in the third round.
To avoid clashes with the opening rounds of the Champions League and Europa League, matches will be played across the weeks commencing Monday, 7 and Monday, 14 September.
The final two places were scheduled to be decided last night between Chelsea versus Luton and Fulham versus AFC Wimbledon.
The draw in full
Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough
Manchester United v Brighton
Manchester City v Norwich
Sunderland v Hull
Ipswich v Arsenal
Coventry v Aston Villa
Bournemouth v Lincoln
Liverpool v Tottenham
Chelsea or Luton v Leeds
Millwall v Newcastle
Fleetwood v Sheffield United
Everton v Wolves
Leyton Orient v Bradford
Reading v Brentford
Peterborough v Barnsley
West Ham v Fulham or AFC Wimbledon-BBC
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