Carlos Queiroz names 24-man squad for AFCON Qualifiers and Morocco friendly

Ghana Coach Carlos Queiroz has named a 24-man squad for this month’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia, as well as the international friendly against Morocco.

The squad is made up of players from the recent FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States, two debutants, and Mohammed Kudus, who missed the World Cup due to injury.

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare maintains his place alongside Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Anang. France-based Nathaniel Adjei returns to the team after almost a year out, following his impressive form for Lorient in French Ligue 1.

Also included are Jan Gyamerah of SV Elversberg and Ronald Donkor of New York Red Bulls. The duo have been rewarded for their excellent form for their respective clubs.

Mohammed Kudus, who missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup, makes a return to the Black Stars squad after recovering from an injury that kept him sidelined for seven months. Also returning to the team are Ibrahim Osman of Brighton and Hove Albion and Sassuolo’s Ibrahim Sulemana.

Ghana will face Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday, September 24, host The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, before travelling to Morocco for a friendly against the Atlas Lions on Sunday, October 4, 2026