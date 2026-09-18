Carlos Queiroz: AFCON qualification is absolute priority, but eyes on 2030 World Cup

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says his immediate focus is securing qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations, while laying the foundation for a bigger dream building a Ghana side capable of honouring the nation’s legacy at the 2030 World Cup.

Speaking to the Ghana Football Association’s official website ahead of the AFCON qualifiers, the Portuguese tactician described the current moment as the start of a new cycle for the national team.

“Hands on the present, eyes on the future. The priority is very clear: absolute focus on AFCON qualification, with our eyes set on the 2030 World Cup,” Queiroz said.

“We have an immediate objective that demands our full concentration, but we also have a greater destination ahead of us. This is the moment to start building the team for 2030.”

The experienced coach, however, cautioned against premature title talk, insisting Ghana must first earn its place at the tournament.

“We must have ambition, but also humility. We know our recent history and we cannot talk about winning AFCON when we have not yet qualified. We have to work, grow, compete and earn our destiny,” he noted.

Queiroz was candid about where Ghana stands compared to Africa’s top sides, admitting that many of the continent’s leading teams have established squads with players featuring regularly in the UEFA Champions League.

“That is the competitive reality we must recognise and the level we must pursue,” he said.

Reflecting on the recent World Cup campaign, Queiroz said the experience was crucial for understanding the character and quality within the squad, adding that he is proud to lead “a fantastic group and a fantastic national-team culture.”

On squad selection, he explained that competitive form and physical readiness remain non-negotiable.

“There is always one general principle that we consider fundamental: players should be in competitive action, physically prepared and fully ready to play for the national team,” Queiroz stressed.

He concluded with a message of hard work and humility, urging the team to outwork the best on the continent if Ghana is to achieve its ambitions.

“Every squad selection, every training session and every match must contribute to building a better team. If we want to compete with the best, it is not enough to work as hard as they do. We have to work even harder and better,” he concluded.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme