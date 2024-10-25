Lookman, Osimhen nominated for 2024 Mens IFFHS Award

Ademola Look­man and Victor Osimhen are the nominees for the 2024 Men’s World Best Player award from the International Fed­eration of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

On the shortlist, the two are the only African players.

Lookman received recog­nition for his outstanding work with Atalanta, a Serie A team.

The 27-year-old was instrumental in La Dea’s victory in the UEFA Europa League the previous cam­paign.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s team defeated Bundesliga winners, Bayer Leverkusen, 3-0 in the final thanks to the winger’s unprecedented hat-trick.

During the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, he also scored three goals in seven games for Nigeria.

Osimhen scored 15 goals in 25 league games for Nap­oli last season while now on loan at Galatasaray.

The forward played a significant role in Nigeria’s AFCON 2023 campaign as well.

Last year, Erling Haaland, a forward for Manchester City, took home the honour.

This year, Haaland is one of the nominees for the esteemed honour.

