Lookman scores as Atalanta win in Frankfurt

Atalanta scored three times in the space of five second-half minutes to win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

The first half was a fairly even affair, although Atalanta hit the post twice in 30 seconds through Ademola Lookman and Gianluca Scamacca.

But the Italians ran away with it in the second half.

First Lookman scored with a cushioned volley to turn home Charles de Ketelaere’s cross.

Then former Premier League striker Lookman picked out Ederson to add a second.

And De Ketelaere slammed in a third after Scamacca hit the crossbar.

Atalanta are up to 10th in the table, with Frankfurt down in 28th.-BBC

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q