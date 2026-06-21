Madina Police probe shooting Incident involving Sarah Adwoa Safo at Kwabenya

The Madina Divisional Police Command is investigating a shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

According to a preliminary police statement, the incident occurred on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at the late father’s residence in Kwabenya, Accra Region.

Police said Ms. Safo sustained a gunshot wound to her left ear. She later reported the matter to Kwabenya Police and presented a vehicle with registration number GN 3482-24 showing visible bullet damage.

The victim has been issued a medical report form and is receiving treatment. The vehicle has been impounded for forensic examination.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the shooting and to identify all persons involved.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The Madina Divisional Police Command is investigating a shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

According to a preliminary police statement, the incident occurred on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at the late father’s residence in Kwabenya, Accra Region.

Police said Ms. Safo sustained a gunshot wound to her left ear. She later reported the matter to Kwabenya Police and presented a vehicle with registration number GN 3482-24 showing visible bullet damage.

The victim has been issued a medical report form and is receiving treatment. The vehicle has been impounded for forensic examination.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the shooting and to identify all persons involved.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme