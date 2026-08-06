Obuasi Sec Tec disturbances: • Headmaster battling for his life • School closed down

The headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School is fighting for his life with a suspected skull fracture after rampaging students brutally assaulted him over horrific allegations that he secretly buried a newborn baby on campus grounds.

​Abdulai Zakaria was rushed to AngloGold Ashanti Hospital before being transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for specialist trauma care following the midnight assault.

​The violent unrest erupted in the early hours of Wednesday when a student spotted the headmaster’s vehicle near the school’s refuse dump between 12:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.

The student was said to have raised an alarm, and dozens of students converged on the area and reportedly uncovered a buried body of an infant, estimated to be five to six months old.

​When Zakaria and several teachers arrived at the site to address the gathering, the crowd turned violent, beating the headmaster severely and vandalising campus property, including his official bungalow.

First-year students were also reportedly targeted by seniors after being accused of taking the headmaster’s side.

“He has a fracture in the head, and that is why he has been rushed to Komfo Anokye,” Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Faustilove Appiah Kannin, confirmed on Wednesday morning, noting that municipal authorities are considering a temporary shutdown of the school.

​Armed police officers intervened to rescue the headmaster, disperse the mob, and secure the perimeter. Authorities subsequently exhumed the infant’s body and deposited it at the morgue for forensic examination.

​Six students have been arrested in connection with the riot, according to local officials.

​While a heavy security presence remains stationed at the school to maintain order, the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) and police commanders are assessing the security situation as full investigations continue into the origins of the baby and the sequence of events.

The Head of Security of the School narrated how the students attacked the headmaster with sticks and cutlasses.

He recounted that he heard a loud noise and when he got out of his room he saw the students beating up the headmaster.

He said he quickly locked the gate of the school to prevent the students from leaving the premises while waiting for the police.

Meanwhile, the school has been closed down indefinitely by authorities.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI

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