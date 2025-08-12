Maema, Kutumela lift South Africa past Guinea in Kampala thriller

South Africa breathed fresh life into their African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Guinea in Kampala on yesterday.

Goals from Neo Maema and Thabiso Kutumela secured Bafana Bafana’s first win of the tourna­ment, lifting them off the foot of Group C ahead of the later clash between Uganda and Niger.

Moussa Camara had briefly drawn Guinea level in a pulsating first half at Mandela National Stadium.

Bafana Bafana wasted no time making their intent clear. In the 10th minute, Kutumela linked cleverly with Maema, who slotted a composed left-footed finish into the bottom corner for his first goal of the finals.

It was a deserved reward for Molefi Ntseki’s side, who pressed high and looked to unsettle Guin­ea’s backline from the outset.

Guinea, however, showed flashes of the attacking verve that carried them through qualification.

Mohamed Bangoura I’s incisive pass split the South African de­fence in the 37th minute, finding Moussa Camara, who drove a low shot into the far corner past goal­keeper Samukelo Xulu.

The equaliser swung momen­tum towards the Syli Nationale, who finished the first half on the front foot.

South Africa, though, weathered the storm, with Kwandakwensiz­wa Mngonyama and Ramahlwe Mphahlele marshalling the defence under pressure.

The second half began with renewed urgency from both teams, but it was South Africa who struck the decisive blow.

In the 54th minute, Wayde Jooste’s precise delivery from the right found Kutumela unmarked in the box, and the striker coolly placed his shot into the bottom right corner.

It was Kutumela’s second goal in CHAN history and underlined his growing influence in Ntseki’s attack.

Guinea threw everything forward in search of an equaliser, introducing fresh legs in Mohamed Diabate, Cheick Camara, and Yak­houba Barry.

Aboubacar Bangoura’s danger­ous crosses tested the South African rearguard, while Mohamed Dia­bate’s close-range header in the 88th minute and Mohamed Bangoura II’s fierce drive moments later forced sharp interventions from Xulu.

In stoppage time, Cheick Ca­mara’s towering header drifted ag­onisingly over, and the final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations from the Bafana Bafana bench.

For Guinea, the defeat was a second successive setback and leaves them rooted to the bottom of the group, their hopes of qual­ification now hanging by a thread ahead of their final match.—CAF