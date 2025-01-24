Mahama Ayariga appointed Majority Leader

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has been selected as the Majority Leader and Leader of Govern­ment Business in Ghana’s Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

His appointment follows the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its 187 Members of Parliament formally choosing him to lead the caucus.

The announcement was con­tained in a press release issued and signed by Mr Ayariga.

He expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC leadership chaired by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and his colleagues in Parliament for the confidence reposed in him.

“I wholeheartedly accept this appointment and the confidence reposed in me,” he stated.

Mr Ayariga, who first entered Parliament on January 7, 2005, highlighted his two-decade-long experience, which includes serving as a Deputy Minister, Minister of State, and Assemblyman for Sab­ongari in the Bawku Municipality.

He described his new role as a fulfillment of his journey in public service and pledged to emulate the leadership styles of his prede­cessors, including Speaker Alban Bagbin, Cletus Avoka, Benjamin Kunbuor, Haruna Iddrisu, and Cassiel Ato Forson.

Mr Ayariga assured Ghanaians that the NDC caucus, with its overwhelming majority, would prioritise inclusivity, national unity, and the principles of probity and accountability.

“Even though we are an over­whelming majority, we will strive for inclusivity, consensus building, and deeply uphold the principles of probity and accountability in the fulfillment of the dreams of our founding fathers,” he stated.

He pledged to rigorously pursue the agenda to reset Ghana, as envisioned by President Mahama, while fostering equitable develop­ment and advancing democracy.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, he called for constructive dialogue and mutual respect to achieve the caucus’s vision for the country.

Mr Ayariga also expressed grat­itude to the people of Bawku for their continuous support, promis­ing not to disappoint them.

He reaffirmed his commitment to building a prosperous, united, and democratic Ghana, with a call for collective dedication to the trust reposed in him and his cau­cus by the people of Ghana.

“May God bless our President, may God bless our Parliament, may God bless the great NDC family, and may God bless our homeland Ghana,” Mr Ayariga stated.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU