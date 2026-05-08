Mahama Cares commits GH¢36m to train specialist healthcare professionals

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), popularly known as Mahama Cares, has committed GH¢36 million towards the training of specialist healthcare professionals over the next three years, under partnership agreements signed with three institutions.

The beneficiary institutions are the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS), the Ghana College of Pharmacists (GCP), and the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwifery (GCNM).

While the GCPS received GH¢20,180,000, the GCP and GCNM received GH¢9,486,201 and GH¢6,568,274 respectively.

The intervention forms part of efforts to strengthen specialist healthcare delivery and improve access to treatment for chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which are on the rise in the country.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer of the GMTF, Ms Obuobia Darko-Opoku, explained that the intervention reflects the Fund’s commitment to move beyond policy discussions to practical action that directly strengthens Ghana’s healthcare system.

According to her, specialist training remains a key pillar of the Fund’s mandate, and investment in human capital marks a decisive step towards building a stronger health system capable of responding to the growing burden of chronic illnesses nationwide.

“This support is directed at the expansion of specialist training centres across the country, decentralising specialist training, improving equitable distribution of specialists and strengthening access to advanced care nationwide,” Ms Darko-Opoku said.

She noted that the intervention aligns with the President’s vision of ensuring that each region has at least 10 specialists within the next three years to improve access to tertiary healthcare services.

Ms Darko-Opoku further disclosed that beneficiaries under the arrangement would be bonded to return to their respective facilities after completing their training and serve for a minimum agreed period, to ensure continuity of care.

She stressed that accountability and monitoring systems would be put in place to ensure the investment translates into improved service delivery across the country.

“This is a structured and accountable partnership, and we will clearly define deliverables and expectations,” she stated.

Ms Darko-Opoku commended the leadership of the three colleges for their commitment to postgraduate specialist training and expressed optimism that the partnership would help reduce the burden of NCDs in the country.

The Rector of the GCPS, Professor Richard Adanu, described the support from the GMTF as a major boost to the college’s expansion agenda and specialist training programme.

He said the funding would help decentralise specialist training beyond Accra and Kumasi to underserved regions and health facilities across the country.

“This expansion we are undertaking is taking training beyond our traditional centres, which have been concentrated mainly in Accra and Kumasi. This funding will touch every single doctor doing postgraduate training in the country,” he noted.

For her part, the Rector of the Ghana College of Pharmacists, Professor Yvonne Yirenkyiwaa Esseku, assured the Fund that the resources would be put to good use, stressing the important role pharmacists play in reducing the burden of NCDs.

The Mahama Cares initiative was established to improve access to specialist healthcare services for persons living with chronic and complex medical conditions, particularly non-communicable diseases such as cancers, kidney disease, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH

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