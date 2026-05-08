Weija Paediatric Hospital delay linked to procurement dispute … Health Ministry reveals

The Ministry of Health Ghana has attributed the delay in the operationalisation of the WeijaPaediatric Hospital to unresolved procurement and contractual challenges, following a demonstration by residents demanding the immediate opening of the facility.

In a statement issued in Accra and copied to The Ghanaian Times, the ministry explained that the project, funded by the World Bank, commenced in 2023 and was scheduled for completion in December 2025.

However, it said the timeline was disrupted in 2024 after concerns were raised over alleged misprocurement.

According to the ministry, the concerns centred on the inflated cost of medical equipment, reportedly were priced up to 11 times above their actual value. This development, it noted, led to the World Bank declining to settle some outstanding payments related to the project.

The ministry indicated that despite the funding setback, it had engaged relevant stakeholders and was prepared to commission the facility for public use. However, the contractor halted the process, insisting that all outstanding financial and contractual issues be resolved before access to the hospital could be granted.

It said the protest by residents of Weija and surrounding communities underscored growing frustration over the continued closure of the fully completed 120-bed children’s hospital.

The demonstrators argued that the delay was exacerbating access to paediatric healthcare in the area, placing additional pressure on nearby health facilities and limiting employment opportunities.

In response, the ministry acknowledged the strategic importance of the hospital to Ghana’s healthcare delivery system, particularly in providing specialised services for children.

“The ministry recognises the critical role the WeijaPaediatric Hospital will play in improving child healthcare services and remains committed to ensuring its full operationalisation,” the statement noted.

It further assured the public that active engagements were ongoing with all parties involved to resolve the impasse in the national interest.

The ministry then appealed to residents of Weija and the general public to remain calm and exercise patience as efforts continue to make the facility operational.

The WeijaPaediatric Hospital is expected to significantly ease congestion in major referral hospitals in Accra once it becomes fully functional.

BY ENOCH NTIAMOAH SIAW

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