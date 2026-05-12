Mahama Cares spends GH¢4.8m on life-saving treatments • 50 patients benefit at pilot phase – Administrator

The Administrator of the Ghana Health Trust Fund (Mahama Cares), Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has announced that the Patient Support Programme under the Fund is ready for nationwide rollout next month.

At the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency in Accra yesterday, she disclosed that during the pilot phase, the Fund covered the medical bills of 85 patients.

“These beneficiaries, drawn from across the country, received support for heart surgeries, brain surgeries, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and orthopaedic surgeries,” she said.

She added that over GH¢4.8 million had been spent on the treatment of the patients, whose ages ranged from six months to 85 years, across 11 hospitals nationwide.

According to her, the pilot phase enabled the Fund to test its patient onboarding processes, treatment monitoring systems and claims management procedures.

With that phase completed, she said preparations were far advanced for the nationwide rollout of the Patient Support Programme.

“Following consultations with the oversight committee, leading subject-matter experts and stakeholders, the Board of Directors has approved an initial benefit package focused on cancers,” she stated.

She explained that the package covers breast, cervical, prostate and childhood cancers, adding that additional disease conditions would be included by the end of the year.

Ms Darko-Opoku further noted that the National Medicines List had been updated to include newer treatment technologies.

To qualify for support under the Fund, she said applicants must be Ghanaian citizens, possess a valid National Health Insurance card, and have a medical condition covered under the approved list.

“It is important to clarify that patients cannot walk directly to the secretariat to seek support. Applications can only be initiated by specialist clinicians at accredited hospitals through a digital platform,” she explained.

The programme, she said, will be implemented in 29 selected hospitals strategically located across the country to ensure equitable access.

These include the Korle Bu, Komfo Anokye, Cape Coast, Tamale, Ho and Sunyani Teaching Hospitals; Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital; Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta, Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regional Hospitals; Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital; Kumasi South Hospital; and Sefwi-Wiawso Hospital.

Others are Goaso and Bole Municipal Hospitals; Worawora Government Hospital; Holy Family Hospital; Baptist Medical Centre; University of Ghana Medical Centre; 37 Military Hospital; International Maritime Hospital; The Bank Hospital; Trust Specialist Hospital; and Aisha Hospital.

To support efficient implementation, she said the Trust Fund had developed a robust digital platform integrated with hospital management systems for patient onboarding, clinical auditing and claims processing.

She added that installation and training had already commenced across participating hospitals, supported by standardised costing and billing frameworks to ensure transparency, accountability and uniform pricing nationwide.

Trained patient navigators have also been deployed to all participating hospitals.

“Our vision for the Ghana Medical Trust Fund is bold, ambitious and transformational. We expect massive nationwide investment and the establishment of comprehensive oncology and cancer centres across Ghana,” she said.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q