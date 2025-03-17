I‘ll work with utmost seriousness …New IGP assures

The newly sworn-in Inspec­tor-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has assured respect for traditions and culture of the Ghana Po­lice Service (GPS) as he takes office as new police chief.

In his acceptance speech at his swearing-in on Friday, IGP Yohuno said he was dedicated to fostering a service that was grounded in professionalism, transparency, accountability, and fairness and respect for seniority within the chain of command.

The IGP said he would approach his responsibility with the utmost seriousness, fully recognising the weight of expectations accompanying the role.

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno (middle) with President John Mahama and Vice Pres Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

“In alignment with the transformation and modernisation of the service, I pledge to uphold the values, traditions, and culture of the Ghana Police Service in accordance with the resetting agenda of the President.

“In this regard, the guiding principles will include discipline and respect for seniority. I assure you, Mr President, that professional­ism, transparency, accountability and fairness shall underpin my administration and focus on renewing attitudes and performances,” he assured.

He was responding to a charge made of him by President John Dramani Mahama.

The President had requested of the IGP to transform the police service into a service that was respected both locally and interna­tionally for its professionalism and integrity.

An area that required immediate attention if the Police Service were to command that respect would be a healthy relationship with the communities in which they serve, the President noted.

Public trust in law enforcement, President Mahama said was essential, without which effective policing becomes difficult.

“The concept of community policing must be strengthened. The police must not be seen as an intimidating force but as a partner in crime prevention, safety and development. Officers who serve with empathy, fairness and respect for human rights are respected in society,” the President emphasized.

He tasked IGP Yohuno to root out cor­ruption in the Ghana Police Service.

The President said corruption in law en­forcement undermined justice, and weakened public confidence in the security agencies.

“It is crucial that all forms of unethical behaviour from bribery to the abuse of power are decisively dealt with,” the President charged.

President Mahama noted that Ghanaians had high expectations of the GPS, and rightly so, as they look to its personnel for protec­tion.

“Our people want to be reassured that when they report crime, they’ll receive swift and impartial response. They want to trust that the police service will act in their best in­terest, free from undue influence and without discrimination. To achieve this, your leader­ship must be rooted in integrity, discipline and innovation,” he stressed.

The President commended the outgone IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, for serv­ing with “dedication and commitment”, add­ing that “his dedication to law enforcement and national security will not be forgotten”.

He reminded the new IGP that his tenure would be measured not by statistics but the confidence Ghanaians would have in the service and pledged of government’s com­mitment to personnel welfare and logistical support to enable them deliver their mandate effectively.

With 40 years of service under his belt, IGP Yohuno, 59, comes to the job with rich experience, having served as Director-Gener­al of the Motor Traffic and Transport Direc­torate, Director-General, Special Duties and Administration and most recently, Deputy IGP, Operations.

He holds a Bachelors Degree in Adminis­tration and Executive Masters Degree from the Universities of Ghana and Professional Studies, Accra, respectively.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI