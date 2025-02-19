Man allegedly swindles businessman of GH¢170,000

An unemployed man, who al­legedly swindled a businessman of GH¢170,000 under the pre­tence of selling land to his victim, has appeared before the Accra Circuit Court.

Davis Nii Odai Afotey, charged with conspiracy to commit crime and fraudulent transaction of land, pleaded not guilty.

His accomplices, Elvis Okley and Nii Bortey, aka Azoor, are said to be at large.

The court, presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, has admitted Afotey to GH¢100, 000 bail with three sureties, one to be justified.

The court also ordered Afotey to report to the police once every week, and adjourned the case to February 25.

Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Daniel Danku, said the complainant was a resident of Adentan while Afotey resided at Nungua Nautical, Accra.

The court heard that in January, 2023, the complainant expressed interest in buying land located at East Legon Hills, Accra.

Chief Insp Danku stated that the complainant after making enquiries, met Afotey, who claimed ownership of the land.

The court heard that the accused agreed to sell the land for GH¢170,000.

Chief Insp Danku said the complainant made advance pay­ment of GH¢110,000 to Afotey, who promised to produce docu­ments covering the land.

The prosecution revealed that Afotey later handed over a site plan to the complainant to conduct a search on the land at the Lands Commission.

Furthermore, Chief Insp Danku said a search revealed the site plan given to the complainant by the accused had nothing to do with land that the complainant paid for.

The court heard that when the complainant confronted Afotey, he told him that the land had been sold to another person by his elder brother.

Prosecution said that Afotey promised to replace the land and led complainant to the two other accused persons, who are at large.

Chief Insp Danku said Afotey claimed the two persons were his uncles and the custodians of the land he intended to sell to him.

The prosecution disclosed that Afotey led the complainant to Kpone Katamanso and made him pay GH¢26,000 for documentation and other expenses before he could develop the land.

Chief Insp Danku said when the com­plainant later visited the land, he discovered it had been sold, and that same did not belong to the two other accused persons.

Moreover, Prosecution said all efforts made by the complainant to locate the two other accused persons had been futile.

Chief Insp Danku said the complainant reported the case to the police and Afotey was arrested from his hideout at Nungua.

Afotey, in his cautioned state­ment, admitted the offence and mentioned the two accused persons as his accomplices.

—GNA