The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man identified as Osei Kwame, alias “Nsafufoo,” at Antoakrom in the Manso Nkwanta District of the Ashanti Region.

Osei Kwame was arrested for unlawfully possessing a police uniform and wearing a police uniform without authority.

The suspect was seen in a viral video appearing intoxicated in police uniform.

He is currently in police custody assisting investigation.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme