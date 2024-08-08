Man jailed 25 years for defiling 14-year-old girl

Cephas Avortre, a rubber tapper, who defiled a 14-year-old pupil, has been sentenced to 25 years’ im­prisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

Avotre, 20, pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement and was convicted on his own plea.

Superintendent of Police, Ju­liana Essel-Dadzie, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu, that the complainantwas a farmer and the victim’s grandfather.

The court heard that the com­plainant, convict, victim and her parents lived in the same town at Insu-Siding, in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, but in different houses.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said the girl left home to buy Indomie noodles in town as the parents had traveled.

The prosecution said while on the way,the victim met Avortre, who asked her to follow him to his house, and she declined.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said Avotre pleaded with the pupil to pass by his house after buying the In­domie noodles, so that he could send her to buy him food, and she agreed.

Prosecution said the girl bought the food and took it to Avotre in hishouse,and he (Avortre) offered her a seat on his veranda,where she sat and ate the noodles.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said, there­after, Avortre persuaded the girl to enter his room, pretended he was giving her money to purchase something for him, and suddenly locked the door and defiled her.

The court heard that Avortre pushed the girl out of the room, and when she went home,she bled profusely throughout the night.

Sup Essel-Dadzie said later in the day, a neighbour and a wit­ness in this case, saw blood stains within the compound with some leading to her (girl) room.

The prosecution said the wit­ness invited the girl, and she (girl) narrated that Avortre assaulted her sexually.

The witness took the girl to the grandfather and informed him about the situation.

The prosecution said Avor­tre was arrested by the unit committee members of In­su-Siding and was handed over to the police in Bogoso to assist in investigation.

A police medical report form was issued to the complainant to take the girl to the hospital for examination, treatment and re­port. The report later confirmed that the girl had been defiled.

The court heard that when the police led Avortre to his room, they saw blood stains on his mattress, and he admit­ted the offence in his caution statement.

—GNA