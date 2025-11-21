Police arrest man for alleged murder of 13-year-old daughter

The Ghana Police Service says the Weija Divisional Police Command has begun investigations into the death of a 13-year-old girl.

According to the Police, Celestine Adonteng, was allegedly abused by her 54-year-old father, Isaac Adonteng, at Kokrobite.

In a press release dated 20th November 2025, the Police stated that preliminary investigations show the suspect assaulted the child with a cane, a metal pipe, and other objects after accusing her of taking food meant for her younger sibling.

The Police added that although the girl sustained serious injuries, the suspect failed to seek medical treatment for her and kept her locked in a room.

According to the Police, officers responded to a complaint and found the victim unconscious in the house.

She was rushed to the Police Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. Her body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The Police further indicated that the suspect has been arrested and detained to assist with investigations.

They said a metal pipe and a cutlass believed to have been used in the assault were retrieved from the scene as exhibits.

The Accra Regional Police Command cautioned parents and guardians against the use of excessive force in correcting children, stressing that such acts are unlawful and can lead to tragic consequences.

The Police urged the public to promptly report all forms of child abuse and domestic violence for quick intervention.

By: Jacob Aggrey