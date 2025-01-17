Man remanded in police custody over alleged fraudulent land sale

Abass Yahaya, a 48-year old, has been remand­ed into police custody by a Circuit Court in Accra, for allegedly conspiring with his wife to defraud a businessman of GH¢320,000 under the pretext of selling a parcel of land to him.

The court presided over by Samuel Acquah admitted Mamata Kasim, the wife of Yahaya to bail him in the sum of GH¢300, 000 with two sureties.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to the charges and would appear again on January 28.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Daniel Danku, said in 2022 the accused offered to sell a parcel of land located at Ofankor, Accra to the complainant, Baba Yakubu Mahama.

He told the court that the accused told the businessman that they had documents covering the said land and kept calling the busi­nessman to make payment for the land, otherwise it would be sold out to other buyers.

Chief Inspector Daniel Danku said that Yahaya promised to hand over the documents to the businessman but failed to honour his word.

Subsequently, Yahaya reported the matter to the police for inves­tigation.

The Prosecutor told the court that during investigation, the police found out that the accused did not own the land.

He stated that the accused were arrested at different hideouts on December 16, 2024 and upon their arrest, Kasim told the police that it was her husband who asked her to pretend she owned the land.

Chief Inspector Danku indi­cated that even though the accused they had sold the same parcel of land to some people in the past, they failed to lead the police to the victims.

