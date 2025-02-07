Trader remanded for robbing woma

The Circuit Court in Accra has remanded a trader, Prosper Otoo, for allegedly robbing a woman of her hand­bag containing money, a mobile phone, and other personal items.

Otoo, who denied conspir­ing with an accomplice, now at large, was charged in connection with the robbery of Ms Naomi Kwarteng.

The court, presided by Mrs Susan Eduful, adjourned the case to February 12.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspec­tor Ebenezer Teye-Okufo, said the complainant, Ms Naomi Kwarteng, a trader staying at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, was attacked on her way to work.

The court heard that Otoo, a pillion rider on a motorbike, allegedly drew a cutlass and threatened to slash complainant if she refuses to hand over her handbag.

Chief Insp Teye-Okufo said the victim, fearing for her life, surrendered her handbag, valued at GH¢1,500, which contained a Samsung mobile phone worth GH¢1,000, GH¢150 in cash, her bank card, and four pass­port-sized photographs.

The court heard that the two assailants fled the scene on the motorbike.

Chief Insp Teye-Okufo said Ms Kwarteng reported the inci­dent to the police at Amasaman.

The prosecution told the court that other victims had reported similar incidents that occurred in the area to the police.

Chief Insp Teye-Okufo said the police on patrol spotted Otoo and two other individuals near the Stadium Junction.

Moreover, the prosecution re­vealed that suspecting them to be involved in criminal activity, the police with the help of bystanders arrested Otoo and his compan­ions.

Chief Insp Teye-Okufo said during police investigations, Ms Kwarteng identified Otoo as her attacker.

The court refused Otoo’s application after the prosecution opposed the request, arguing that Otoo posed a threat to society, citing his involvement in a num­ber of criminal activities.—GNA