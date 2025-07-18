Man Utd make 3rd bid for Brentford’s Mbeumo

Manchester United have made a third bid for Brentford forward, Bryan Mbeumo, which could be worth up to £70m.

The offer is understood to be an initial £65m, with £5m in add-ons.

Brentford are yet to discuss the offer.

United have remained confident about getting Mbeumo and had been hopeful of adding the Cameroon international to Ruben Amorim’s squad before they head to the US on Tuesday for three pre-season games.

Although United have been strongly linked with Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in recent days, it has always been the priority at Old Trafford to get the Mbeumo deal done in time for Amorim to work with him in the Chicago, where United will largely be based for their 13-day trip.

The 25-year-old scored 20 Premier League goals last season and a number of clubs were interested in him, including Tottenham, now managed by former Brentford boss, Thomas Frank.

However, Mbeumo’s preference was to join United.

Brentford’s other main goal threat, striker Yoane Wissa, is the subject of interest from Newcastle.

Last season Amorim repeatedly spoke about United’s failure to convert their chances.

Their 44 Premier League goals was their worst return in a domestic campaign since they were relegated in 1973-74.

United have signed forward Matheus Cunha and defender Diego Leon in the summer transfer window.

If the transfer goes through, it is likely to mean skipper Bruno Fernandes playing in a deeper role as Cunha is earmarked for one of the two inside forward slots behind a main striker that Amorim prefers.

It will also mean there is even less chance of the four forward players presently in first-team exile – Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony – being brought back into the fold.

United open their league season against Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17.-BBC