Kenyans Korir, Jepkosgei win Valencia Marathon

Kenyan runner, John Korir, silenced his doubters in spectacular fashion on Sunday by claiming his second marathon victory of the season at Valencia while proving the “Korir name” is far from fading.

Korir, who endured the disappointment of dropping out during the Chicago Marathon in October, bounced back with a vengeance to win in 2:02:24, bettering his personal best by 20 seconds, a feat he achieved with a negative split.

The Boston Marathon winner’s triumph was just the start of a record-breaking bonanza in the Spanish city, where several national records fell.

Germany’s Amanal Petros, a World Championships silver medallist, smashed the national record by 53 seconds to finish second in 2:04:03.

Norway’s Awet Kibrab joined the record-breaking party in third, slicing a full minute and 24 seconds off his country’s mark with 2:04:24, while Japan’s Suguru Osako also set a new national best of 2:04:55 in fourth.

Meanwhile, Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee announced his marathon credentials with a stunning seventh-place finish in 2:06:38 having taken up the discipline earlier this year.

His time made him the second-fastest British marathoner of all time, behind Mo Farah. – Reuters

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q





