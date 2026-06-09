Mawuko Kuadzi wins maiden Best Casting Director award at 15th Ghana Movie Awards

Ghanaian casting director Mawuko Kuadzi has etched his name in the country’s film history, becoming the first-ever winner of the newly introduced Best Casting Director category at the 15th Ghana Movie Awards (GMA) held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

The star-studded ceremony, which attracted a host of Ghanaian and African celebrities, saw Mawuko Kuadzi take home the historic award for his work on the film The Fisherman.

He beat fellow nominees Naomi Osei Mensah (King of Tema), Frank Rajah (Virgin of the Throne), and the duo Rawdrick Lartey Junior and Omar Krupp (Ghana Map).

The category, introduced for the first time in the awards’ 15-year history, mirrors a similar addition by the Academy Awards (Oscars) and celebrates the critical role of casting directors as the “Human Resource Managers” of the creative economy.

Mawuko Kuadzi’s win comes on the heels of groundbreaking international achievements. In 2025 and again in 2026, he became the first African in 40 years to win the prestigious ARTIOS Award from the Casting Society of America (CSA), firmly placing Ghana on the global casting map.

His international acclaim also led the Ghana Leadership Awards to create and bestow upon him the Best Casting Director honor in 2024.

Observers note that this progression sends a powerful message: when a professional consistently delivers excellence, industry bodies are compelled to take notice and create platforms to honor that contribution.

The biggest honor of the evening, Best Picture, went to Sukura, a production that also featured an executive producer in a lead role.

The film King of Tema took home the Best Editing award, while The Fisherman, which earned Mawuko Kuadzi his historic casting award also won Best Visual Effect. Several veteran actors and rising stars were also celebrated across various categories.

The red carpet at the Kempinski Hotel was a spectacular affair, drawing a who is who of Ghanaian and African entertainment.

Among the Ghanaian stars who graced the event were Fred Amugi, Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Nelson, Nana Ama McBrown, Kweku Manu, Dr Likee, Juliet Ibrahim, Salma Mumin, Hajia4Reall, AJ Poundz, Ahuofe Patri, Charly DGH, and James Gardiner.

Nigerian representation was strong, with actors Deyemi Okanlawon, Daniel Etim Effiong, and celebrated filmmaker Kunle Afolayan all walking the red carpet, underscoring the deepening creative ties between Ghana and Nigeria.

A major highlight was an emotional tribute to legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba, veteran actress Beverly Afaglo, and Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo, with a cross-border performance that moved the audience.

The National Film Authority used the platform to urge stakeholders to contribute to a film industry fund, signaling a push for greater financial and institutional backing for the sector

The leadership of the African Chamber of Content Producers (ACCP), present at the ceremony, praised the Ghana Movie Awards for its forward-looking approach.

“The Ghana Movie Awards is holding the fort for the creative economy,” a chamber spokesperson said. “Film is the mother industry. Any initiative that sustains the film sector multiplies jobs across the entire economy.”

With his maiden GMA win, Mawuko Kuadzi has

now achieved a rare triple: Ghana Leadership Awards honoree (2024), two-time ARTIOS winner (2025, 2026), and now the first ever Best Casting Director at the Ghana Movie Awards.

By: Jacob Aggrey