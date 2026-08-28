Mbappe hat-trick fires Real Madrid pass Sociedad

Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant hat-trick to help Real Madrid thrash Real Sociedad 4-1 in La Liga in Jose Mourinho’s first home match back at the Santiago Bernabeu as the club’s coach.

Mourinho’s Madrid made it two wins from two, with Vinicius Junior also on the score sheet, while Jude Bellingham provided two assists as the star trio picked apart their Basque visitors.

Veteran Portuguese coach Mourinho selected the same side that snatched a late 2-1 win at Espanyol in his first match at the helm last Saturday.

Mourinho had said it would be tricky but not impossible to get the team’s three biggest names all at their best, and this match suggested he is on the right track.

Vinicius fired over, and Alex Remiro saved low at his near post from Mbappe during an open start to the game. At the other end, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a smart stop from Mikel Oyarzabal.

Remiro was called into action again to deny Vinicius after Mbappe slipped in the Brazil international, while La Real’s Sergio Gomez sent a volley screaming just wide of Courtois’s far post.

Five minutes before half-time, Madrid found the breakthrough with Federico Valverde feeding Mbappe.

The French forward, top scorer in La Liga in each of the last two seasons, took a clever touch to escape his marker and buried the ball in the top corner to claim the first goal of his campaign.

However, Los Blancos could not survive to the break without conceding the equaliser against last season’s Copa del Rey winners.

Job Ochieng dallied on the ball, and his shot was blocked, but it fell nicely to Luka Sucic, who rammed home with the help of a deflection off Alvaro Carreras.

Arda Guler played in Mbappe, whom Remiro denied early in the second half, but the Spanish goalkeeper could do nothing about the former Paris Saint-Germain star’s next effort.

A neat move involving Valverde and then Bellingham led to the latter playing in Mbappe, who calmly stroked home. Madrid’s third came from Vinicius, who had been quiet until this point, and he had the tenacity of Bellingham to thank.

The England midfielder’s shot was blocked, but he refused to give up, winning the ball back in Real Sociedad’s area and putting it on a plate for Vinicius to tap home.

The Brazilian, brought to life by his goal, set up Mbappe with a perfectly weighted pass for the striker’s third, a dink over Remiro that was the pick of the goals.-AFP

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