MD urges institutions to insure with SIC Insurance PLC

According to the General Manager, “illegal connection also affects the distribution system by overloading transformers which eventually leads to the breakdown of transformers and outages”.

“The company has the author­ity to prosecute persons en­gaged in such illegal acts within ECG network by an Executive Instrument (EI) 38 of the Ap­pointment of Public Prosecution Instrument (2010)”, he pointed out.

THE Acting Managing Director of SIC Insur­ance PLC, Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, has called on state-owned enterprises and other institutions with state interest to insure their businesses with SIC

Mr Agyenim-Boateng assured that SIC Insurance PLC is stable, has strong financial muscle and pays claims on time.

He was speaking during a courtesy call on the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Petro­leum Commission, Ghana, Ms Emeafa Hardcastle, in Accra on Wednesday.

Mr Agyenim-Boateng stressed that his visit was to explore closer collaboration with the Petroleum Commission and to solicit the support of its Chief Executive Officer in ensuring that SIC does not only insure the assets of the Commission but also becomes a major player for insurance ser­vices in the oil and gas sector.

He said he was committed to working hard to return all the big insurance accounts that were deliberately taken away from SIC Insurance PLC. He, therefore, urged Chief Executive Officers, especially those in state-owned enterprises, to cooperate and help the state insurer reposition itself as the lead insurer in the country.

In a related development, Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the executives of the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG) to formally introduce himself to the association and to deepen relations between IBAG and the SIC .

The Acting MD of the SIC further acknowledged the importance of brokers in the industry, adding: “I am aware that insurance in Ghana has become a brokers’ industry and I am here to thank you for supporting SIC. I hope to elevate the relationship between IBAG and SIC, and to nurture it for the mutual benefit of our institutions.”

He said he was a pro-broker and pledged SIC Insurance PLC’s commitment to collaborate with them.

“I have come here to solicit your support as brokers and to collaborate with you. So look at me as a collaborator, not as a competitor,” Mr Agyenim- Boateng emphasised.

For his part, the President of IBAG, Mr Shaibu Ali, expressed gratitude to Mr Agyenim- Boateng for the visit and pledged the preparedness of IBAG to deepen relations with SIC Insur­ance Plc.

BY TIMES REPORTER